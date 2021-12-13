OnePlus is reportedly working on a new smartphone under the codename ‘Ivan,’ but the official details remain unclear at the moment. Now, 91Mobiles claim that the smartphone could be called the OnePlus Nord 2 CE - seemingly a toned-down variant of MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered OnePlus Nord 2 that launched earlier this year. The phone is also expected to launch in India, where the company enjoys massive popularity. The publication, in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar, also shared its alleged specifications and pricing details.

The OnePlus Ivan phone, expected to be called OnePlus Nord 2 CE, will reportedly sport a 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate - the same as the first-gen OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus Nord 2. Under the hood, it may carry the MediaTek 900 chipset that powers limited smartphones like Honor X20 and Oppo Reno 6. The chipset would be paired with up to 258GB storage and 12GB of RAM, the publication notes. As expected, it may run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 that recently started rolling out on the OnePlus 9 series, but was also rolled back soon after some hiccups.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will reportedly carry a 64-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the back. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel shooter. We may also see a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support that has become quite a standard across OnePlus phones.

Since it is expected to be a budget-oriented smartphone, the OnePlus Ivan/ OnePlus Nord CE 2 may make some sacrifices in terms of design. The phone may lack an official IP rating and Alert Slider. The frame could be made of plastic with an old-gen Gorilla Glass protection on the front. Again, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE could be priced under Rs 30,000 to attract a large audience. Currently, the first-gen OnePlus Nord CE’s price in India starts at Rs 22,999, and the OnePlus Nord 2 costs Rs 27,999.

