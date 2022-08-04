OnePlus To Stop Using Alert Slider On Its Phones? Company Says Not Yet

OnePlus has undergone a drastic change in the past few years, becoming a flagship brand these days, and operating under Oppo as one of the sub-products. But the one thing that most people liked about the OnePlus phone is its software experience and the unique alert slider.

The alert slider is the toggle switch above the power button that lets you move between the vibrate, silent and ring modes. Its functionality has made people demand other phone makers to use it as well. Instead, we have seen OnePlus going in the other direction.

Advertisement

In recent times, we have seen the company ditching this feature in order to accommodate something else. So, is OnePlus ending the use of the alert slider on its phones for good? The answer is no. OnePlus is reportedly keen on bringing the alert slider back to its smartphones.

According to one of the company executives quoted in this report, the company decided to remove the alert slider so that it could use the additional space to include a larger vapour chamber and more antennas. OnePlus explains that the alert slider looks like a small unit but it takes up a lot of space inside.

Going by the recent experience, it is likely that OnePlus could keep the alert slider exclusive to the premium OnePlus phones, and have a different focus for the Nord series.

Advertisement

Interestingly, rumours hint that OnePlus could bring the alert slider back but only for the Pro versions. And it is easy to see the company using this strategy. After all, the OnePlus 10 Pro does have the alert slider, while the latest OnePlus 10T misses out on the feature.

OnePlus 10T 5G has launched in different countries this week, including India, where the flagship phone is priced at Rs 49,999 and this time you have a 16GB RAM variant available for consumers.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here