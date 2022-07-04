OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro 4K Smart TV Launched In India: Price, Specifications And More

OnePlus has launched its new televisions in India. The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro comes as a mid-range smart TV from OnePlus with a 4K resolution, a 10-bit colour display, and more.

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro Price And Offers

The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S is priced at Rs 32,999 onwards in India. The smart TV will be available for sale on Amazon and OnePlus.in starting July 7. OnePlus also has an introductory offer for early buyers that includes a Rs 3,000 instant discount for Axis Bank credit and debit card users, bringing the effective price down to Rs 29,999 in India. There is also no-cost EMI that users can avail to pay in easy installments for up to 9 months.

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro Specifications

The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro comes with a 50-inch 4k Ultra-HD display with 10-bit colour depth. The smart TV also comes with support for HDR10+ and runs on Android TV 10.0. It also comes with Google Assistant, and OnePlus smartphone users can use OnePlus Connect 2.0 to connect their smartphone to the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro. It also comes with a special Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for gamers.

The smart TV also comes with two full-range stereo speakers with a total output of 24W and support for Dolby Audio. Connectivity options on the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro include 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, optical ethernet port, dual-ban Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

