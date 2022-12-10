OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro Launched in India: Check Price, Features Here

OnePlus has released its newest Android smart TV, the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro, in the Indian market. The TV features a 55-inch 4K LED display, full-range speakers, and the latest OxygenPlay 2.0 software. Compatible with HDR 10+ content, the TV offers a slim bezel design for a premium look and feel.

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro Features and Specifications

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro is powered by the MediaTek MT9216 Processor coupled with 2GB RAM, and 8GB storage and comes with the support for Gamma Engine. For wireless internet connectivity, the TV features both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, and Blutooth 5.0 to pair accessories like Soundbars.

The TV also carries support for has MEMC, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), a 24W speaker, and a Dolby Audio system, to create an immersive experience. It also carries support for anti-aliasing, dynamic contrast and has a built-in chromecast. Moreover, OnePlus Connect 2.0 allows for effortless sharing of content.

With OxygenPlay 2.0 on top of Android TV 10, the TV provides direct access to more than 230+ live channels in India. Additionally, it makes it simple for consumers to install well-known OTT services like Amazon Prime Video , Apple TV, Netflix, and SonyLiv.

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro Price and Availability

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro is available for Rs 39,999 on all popular retail channels like Amazon, Flipkart, and other authorised outlets from December 13, 2022.

