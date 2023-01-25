OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro Confirmed To Launch With OnePlus 11, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro On February 7

The Chinese technology giant OnePlus is set to host the ‘OnePlus Cloud 11’ event on February 7, 2023 in Delhi. Ahead of the event, the brand has confirmed the launch of its new flagship smart TV — OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro with the OnePlus 11 smartphone and OnePlus Buds 2 Pro TWS next month.

“The new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is set to provide a series of superior hardware and software features, while also serving as the hub for a premium, smarter connected ecosystem experience. With the new flagship OnePlus TV, we aim to redefine benchmarks in the smart TV industry towards unparalleled quality and burdenless user experience," said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus.

The upcoming TV serves as an extension of the premium Q Series portfolio which debuted in 2019. With the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, the brand will further expand its IoT-connected ecosystem portfolio in the country.

Recently, the brand revealed that its upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be one of the first TWS earbuds to adopt Google’s signature spatial audio feature developed for Android 13. “Equipped with exciting new features for Android users, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will set a new standard for spatial audio stability and compatibility when it launches in markets outside China on February 7, 2023," the company said.

With the spatial audio feature, it will create a multi-dimensional experience within a pair of tiny earbuds. Because of this, the sound always comes from a fixed position regardless of movement, with the same quality of 3D audio as in the cinema.

A recent report by Pricebaba has revealed the prices of the OnePlus 11, Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus Keyboard, the first keyboard from the company in the country.

OnePlus 11 India pricing is expected to start from Rs 54,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. OnePlus is likely to have two more variants, giving up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, priced at Rs 59,999 and Rs 66,999 respectively. On other hand, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is expected to be priced at Rs 11,999 in India.

