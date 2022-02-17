OnePlus TV Y1S And Y1S Edge Smart TV Series Launched Starting at Rs 16,499: All Details

The OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge smart televisions have been launched in India along with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone in the market. The new TV series from OnePlus comes in two different screen sizes, 32-inch and 43-inch which makes it four models in total. Both the series come with Android TV 11 platform and support for Dolby Atmos. OnePlus also says the TVs feature an auto low latency mode that enhances

gaming experience.

>OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge Price in India

The base OnePlus TV Y1S 32-inch model is priced at Rs 16,499, and you can get the 43-inch variant for Rs 26,999. The Edge variant of the new OnePlus TV Y1S comes with a price tag of Rs 16,999 and Rs 27,999 for the 32-inch and 43-inch models, respectively. Both the televisions will be available via sale on February 21. The TV can be bought from OnePlus website, Amazon, Flipkart and many offline sellers from across the country.

>OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge Specifications

OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge, like we said, come with two different screen sizes. The 32-inch models of both the series support HD resolution, while the bigger screen offers Full HD quality. Both displays also get HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG format support. The addition of TUV Rheinland certification keeps your eyes safe from the blue light.

Powered by Android TV 11 platform means you get Google Assistant support, and the ability to download apps from the Play Store. The Y1S gets 20W stereo speakers, whereas the Y1S Edge lineup comes equipped with 24W stereo speakers.

The new OnePlus TV series offers dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity as well, and using the OnePlus Connect 2.0, you can convert your smartphones into remote control for these TVs.

