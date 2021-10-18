OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition Unveiled in India, Priced at Rs 16,999

OnePlus has unveiled the limited Harry Potter edition of the OnePlus Watch in India, manufactured in collaboration with Warner Bros Consumer Products (WBCP). As the name suggests, the smartwatch features custom logos and themes to celebrate the Harry Potter franchise. Fans can even set the interfaced based on the four Hogwarts houses - Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin or Ravenclaw – or choose to don the Hogwarts crest or its silhouette. The limited-edition watch comes with a vegan leather band embossed with the Hogwarts crest.

Apart from the design, the specifications of the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition and the OnePlus Watch standard edition are the same. Users can manage calls, notifications, and music on the go with both variants. The company claims the smartwatch will deliver a full day battery with five minutes of charging and for a week with 20 minutes of charge. In terms of health features, users can track blood oxygen levels (SpO2), heart rate, breathing, and more. It also comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and there are over 110+ workout modes that users can choose during exercise. The OnePlus Watch can also be used as a remote for OnePlus TVs.

Available for Rs 16,999, the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition will be available across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Red Cable Club app, and offline OnePlus Experience Stores starting 12 PM, October 21. Users can avail of Rs 1,000 off with ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank cards and EMI. Fans can also secure the limited edition watch as part of an early access sale starting October 20 at 12 PM IST on the OnePlus Store App. The regular OnePlus Watch is currently retailing at Rs 14,999 and getting sale deals and offers as a part of the Diwali sale in India. It comes with a silicone strap.

