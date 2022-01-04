OnePlus Will Launch a New Phone in India on January 14, But It's Not OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 9RT 5G in India on January 14. The phone that first debuted in China carries the Snapdragon 888 chipset that also powers the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro phones. Notably, the new phone’s launch in India is revealed when the company is planning to introduce the OnePlus 10 Pro in China this month. It is likely the global and India launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro will take place post-March 2022, giving the new device some room for sales.

It will be interesting to see how the phone will be priced in India since OnePlus already sells the OnePlus 9R 5G at Rs 39,999, and the OnePlus 9 costs Rs 48,000 onwards. Some reports suggest OnePlus might discontinue the sale of the OnePlus 9R 5G in India.

The China and India-specific variants of the OnePlus 9RT 5G may share the same specifications. That means the phone would get a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen would also get a hole-punch cutout for the single 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The OnePlus 9RT 5G would carry a 50-megapixel camera with OIS support, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper. Similar to the OnePlus 9R, this phone lacks Hasselblad-powered cameras that are available on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. As mentioned, we get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset that comes paired with Adreno 660 GPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. Some of the connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2 support, NFC, 5G, and dual-band Wi-Fi. Similar to the last few OnePlus phones, we still get a 4,500mAh battery unit that supports Flash Charge 65T fast charging.

Meanwhile, OnePlus India will also launch the OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless earbuds alongside the OnePlus 9RT 5G on January 14. Its specifications were revealed last month.

