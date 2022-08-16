OnePlus Working On Foldable Phone? CEO Hints Oppo Find N Hinge Could Be Used

Samsung earlier this month launched its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Soon after Samsung, Xiaomi also launched its Mix Fold 2, and Motorola unveiled the new 2022 Moto Razr in China. Now, it seems that OnePlus is also working on a foldable smartphone, according to a hint from the company’s CEO Pete Lau.

Lau shared a couple of pictures on his Twitter, which show what seems to be a hinge for a foldable display. “What do you think this is?" Lau, who also serves as Oppo’s Chief Product Officer, said in the tweet. In a later tweet, Lau clarified that the images shared by him are that of the Oppo Find N’s hinge. The Oppo Find N was the first foldable from Oppo that was showcased last year with a smaller outer display and a wide folding display. Lau also linked to a blog post on the OnePlus community forum about foldables, which asks users what they want from foldable devices.

In the blog post, OnePlus lays out the issues and what people want from foldable smartphones, further asking people to comment what they think about foldables. Now, while none of this indicate towards a OnePlus foldable smartphone, rumours of a OnePlus foldable date back to a couple of years ago. It could also be so that OnePlus is taking the expertise and feedback from the Oppo Find N to develop its own foldable smartphone. Nothing can be said for sure right now.

Last year, OnePlus had filed a patent for a tri-folding smartphone, similar to the render on the OnePlus blog post shared by Lau. Before that, the company had teased a foldable smartphone ahead of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch last year. In a cryptic tweet from the OnePlus USA official Twitter account, OnePlus had shared a short video clip that showed a foldable-like device with a starry animation on the display. Now, this didn’t materialise into anything, and was more of a prank to divert attention from Samsung’s foldable launch last year, it was one of the first signs of OnePlus showing interest in the foldable segment.

