Only Apple iPhone 15 Pro Models To Come With Wi-Fi 6E Network: Report

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Launch: The US-headquartered tech giant Apple may create a big gap between the iPhone and iPhone Pro in terms of features and specifications this year. According to a new report, only Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max variants will include WiFi 6E connectivity.

Apple leakster Unknownz21 (@URedditor) shared a document that featured diagrams of the iPhone 15’s antenna architecture. In the document, the iPhone 15 Pro model was labelled as ‘D8x’ and indicated that the faster Wi-Fi 6E will be restricted to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. The document also shows that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will continue to use the older WiFi 6 standard, MacRumors reported.

Recently, a research note shared by Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley, claimed that the iPhone 15 will feature Wi-Fi 6E. The analysts did not specify whether the feature will be available on all models or limited to the Pro models. The brand has added Wi-Fi 6E support to a few devices so far, including the latest 11-inch and 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models. All iPhone 14 models remain limited to standard Wi-Fi 6.

Advertisement

The Wi-Fi 6E standard enables devices to connect to routers and modems that support it, however, it is a more recent technology and is not yet widely used. As compared to Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E gives more bandwidth, providing faster connectivity speeds, lower latency, and increased capacity, the report said.

Wi-Fi 6 operates on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, while Wi-Fi 6E also works over the 6GHz band, allowing for faster wireless speeds, lower latency, and less signal interference. To take advantage of these benefits, the device must be connected to a Wi-Fi 6E router, which is available from brands like TP-Link, Asus, and Netgear, MacRumors reported.

Read all the Latest Tech News here