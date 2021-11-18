Oppo A95 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specs

Oppo has launched the Oppo A95 4G, months after launching the Oppo A95 5G in China. The new phone is available in Malaysia and comes in Rainbow Silver and Starry Black colour options. Although the design of the 4G and 5G variants look similar, the two differ in terms of specifications. The new Oppo A95 4G features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, whereas the Oppo A95 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The latest model also packs a bigger battery and faster charging technology.

Starting with the design, the Oppo A95 sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and a hole-punch cutout that houses the selfie camera. Under the hood, it carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset accompanied by 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. The same chipset powers several budget options like Poco M3 and Redmi 9 Power. The Oppo A95 even carries dual-SIM (Nano) slots and runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. Its triple rear cameras come inside a rectangular module that adopts a black colour finish. The rear camera system houses a 48-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel shooters. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. There’s a fingerprint scanner tucked under the display as well.

Advertisement

Other notable features include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging and a a 3.5mm headphone port. Connecitivty options on the Oppo A95 4G include USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.0. Its price in Malaysia is set at MYR 1,099 (approx Rs 19,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.