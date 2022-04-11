Oppo Confirms Android 12 Update For More Smartphones In India: Full List

Oppo smartphones are getting the Android 12-based ColorOS update in India, and more devices have been confirmed to get the new version this month. Oppo has officially shared the timeline for the rollout of the ColorOS 12 update, both in stable and beta avatars.

As per the company’s details, this month will mostly focus on bringing the Android 12 beta update to a slew of Oppo smartphones.

Also Read: OnePlus Launch Event In India Confirmed For April 28: OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite And More Expected

Here is the full list of Oppo smartphones getting Android 12 beta in April and May

Advertisement

- Oppo F19 and F19s - April 8, 2022, onwards

- Oppo F17 - April 14, 2022, onwards

- Oppo A53 - April 19, 2022, onwards

- Oppo Reno3 Pro - April 26, onwards

- Oppo Reno7 5G, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Oppo A76 - May 2022, onwards

It is pleasing to see most smartphones from Oppo are getting the beta update, which invariably means the stable update will be released in the coming months. Oppo says the rollout schedule is not available for residents of the European Union due to the GDPR. The beta release has been limited to select users, and Oppo will be offering them the update on a batch-by-batch basis. So the mentioned timelines can be missed by a day or two it seems.

Here is the list of Oppo smartphones getting the Android 12 stable update in April and May.

- Oppo Find X2, Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno6 Pro Diwali Edition, Reno5 Pro 5G, F19 Pro+, F19 Pro and the A74 5G -

Android 12 update ongoing process

- Oppo A53s 5G - April 25, 2022, onwards

- Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G - May 2022, onwards

Also Read: Apple Starts Making Latest iPhone 13 in Chennai: 5 Big Questions Answered

The whole list shows that Oppo is serious about software updates, and even though the Android 13 release is just a few months, we are happy to see some smartphone brands staying true to their promise of regular software upgrades.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Oppo Find X5 Pro Quick Look: The Power-packed Oppo Flagship Smartphone That India May Miss

Oppo introduced the Android 12-based ColorOS 12 update sometime back. The new ColorOS picks up a lot of traits and features from the original Android 12 operating system, including the privacy tools.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.