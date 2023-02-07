Oppo Confirms Android 13-Based ColorOS Update For More Phones: All Details

Oppo continues to upgrade its existing phones to the new ColorOS 13 version in India and the company has added more devices to the list for roll out in February. Oppo has confirmed that the ColorOS 13 Beta is now available for the F21s Pro 5G, F19s, F19, and A77s smartphones.

The Pro version of the GF19 series will get the beta version on February 14. In addition to this, the official ColorOS 13 version is rolling out from February 7 for the F21s Pro 5G model, while the F19s, F19 and A77s have to wait till February 22 to get their official ColorOS 13 version.

Oppo has also mentioned that the official version is ongoing for devices such as Find X2, Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno8 5G, Reno7 Pro 5G, Reno7 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno6 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G, F21s Pro, F21 Pro 5G, F21 Pro, F19 Pro+, K10 5G, K10, A96, A76 and A74 5G among others.

Oppo suggests the users of these phones can head over to the settings on their device, and check if they have got any software update from the company which can be installed over the air. For beta users, they can register interest for the ColorOS 13 beta, fill the form and wait for the beta version to be available for your registered compatible device.

ColorOS 13 is based on the Android 13 version and features a cleaner user interface mirroring what we have seen with the OxygenOS from OnePlus over the years.

The customisable UI is a core part of this version, along with a power-friendly always-on-display feature and other improvements done to keep the device secure. It is good to see brands like Oppo focus on the OS for their existing models, something that brands like Xiaomi should follow, as consumers increasingly demand better software support for their devices.

