Oppo Could Debut Hasselblad Cameras With Its Find N2 Foldable Device

Oppo is reportedly going to use the Hasselblad camera for the first time very soon. So far, we have seen OnePlus partner with the camera brand for its smartphones. But a new report suggests Oppo will now use its capability on the upcoming Oppo Find N2 foldable device.

Oppo’s second-gen foldable is shaping up to be an exciting prospect, and the company seems intent on competing with the best in the segment. Hasselblad has been entrusted with the colour tuning of the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro and 10 Pro smartphones.

Using high-end camera tech is essential for a premium device like the Oppo Find N2 which could be unveiled in front of the world soon. But it is not just the cameras that have got us excited about the Oppo Find N2.

The display tech is also expected to be top-notch, with the Samsung E6 AMOLED panel rumoured to be used on both screens as per reports. Using this panel means you will have a 120Hz refresh rate quality screen on the inside and outside as well. The brightness level is also expected to be similar for both the units, which makes it one of the best in the segment.

Oppo is likely to bring two foldable phones as part of the Find N series, where the second model will adopt a flip design like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Moto Razr 2022. Compared to the first iteration, Oppo is expected to have worked on the issues and glitches to give us a well-rounded product with the Find N2. The company has tried its best to reduce the thickness of the clamshell foldable model, and probably use a different hinge mechanism to give it extra durability.

Since foldable phones will be opened a lot of times during their life cycle, durability becomes a critical aspect that has to be covered to make sure the device can hold up in the long run.

