Oppo Enco Air 2 Price in India, Specifications and All Details Ahead of March 23 Launch

Oppo Enco Air 2 True Wireless earbuds will debut in India on March 23, the company announced earlier this month. Ahead of the official launch, the earbuds India pricing is also revealed on the company’s official website, along with some key specifications. The Oppo Enco Air 2 debuted in China in January 2022, and the India-specific variant will likely share the same features. The TWS earbuds will launch alongside the Oppo K10 smartphone that will feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system and Snapdragon 680 chipset.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Price in India

Currently, the Oppo Enco Air 2 are listed for Rs 9,999 on the official Oppo India website. The sale will likely begin on March 29, and customers will get White and Blue colour options. The Oppo website also highlights payment options such as COD (cash on delivery), EMI, card, UPI, and net banking. The earbuds will retail via Flipkart as well.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Specifications

As per promotional posters, the Oppo Enco Air 2 feature large 13.4mm audio drivers to “deliver higher sound quality than the last generation". The charging case will adopt the same colour as the earbuds with a translucent finish. It will help resist obvious scratch marks and fingerprint smudges. The Oppo Enco Air 2 are also touted to deliver 24 hours of music playback with a charging case. On the other hand, each earbud is said to deliver four hours of music playback per charge. We will likely get support for standard Bluetooth codecs like AAC and SBC and IPX4 rating for water resistance.

The Oppo Enco Air 2 may also use ‘artificial intelligence to simulate the human binaural hearing system for a clear calling experience. Lastly, the earbuds will get touch panels to control music playback and volume. We will find all the official details on March 23.

