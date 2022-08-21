Oppo Enco X2 Review: Quality Sound And Noise Cancellation Makes It A Winner

Oppo has made a habit of surprising people with its products over the past few years, and we are specifically talking about its audio products like the Enco X series. The new version is called the Oppo Enco X2 which promises to be an upgrade over the Enco X with its performance, and other aspects.

We have heard good things about the Enco X from many people, so it was imperative that we test the successor, which is the Enco X2. Priced at Rs 10,999 it doesn’t come cheap by any means, but can it deliver on its value? We used the true wireless earbuds for a few weeks to see its worth.

Design:

Oppo has kept the design part of the Enco X2 similar to its predecessor. You have the basic AirPods-like design with the long stem that carries the buds. The charging case also has been untouched, and the oval shape carries the earbuds, for charging and carrying purpose.

The buds are easy to wear and offer ample comfort so that you can wear them for long hours. We tried the Enco X2 during our flight of around 3 hours, and faced no discomfort wearing them for a long duration to watch movies and listen to music.

Enco X2 weighs around 4.7 grams for each bud and the charging case comes at 47 grams. As you can see, Oppo Enco X2 does not give us a lot to talk about when it comes to the design.

Features:

However, Oppo has made sure that you never feel like the Enco X2 is missing some features. It gets active noise cancellation which has three modes based on your surroundings. During our time, we kept the ANC to the maximum level to get the best results, and yes, it works. You also have IP54 rating which makes these earbuds dust and water resistant.

Oppo Enco X2 supports Bluetooth version 5.2 which offers low-latency transmission and a range of up to 10 metres. It has 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm planar diaphragm drivers. The Enco X2 comes with support for audio codecs like LHDC, AAC and SBC.

Performance:

When you combine all these features, the overall package does end up giving you impressive all-round results. And by that, we mean, you get a balanced audio experience, where the bass and the vocal inputs are registered in equal measure.

We played Faded from Alan Walker to get the best impression of the bass and did not see any drop in the levels of the vocals attached to the track. Similarly, Blinding Lights from The Weeknd sounded quite natural, without any overbearing of the bass or the treble.

And yes, the noise cancellation does its best to isolate the ambient noise and we don’t feel any need to criticise this aspect of the Enco X2. The stem design of the buds come with this intuitive controls for playback and volume, and frankly speaking, we prefer the tap over the swipe feature.

Battery:

Oppo Enco X2 as whole gives you 57mAh battery for the earbuds, and you can add another 566mAh with the charging case. Oppo says that with ANC enabled you can get around 5 hours of backup but during our usage we got a little over 3 hours in most cases. Having said that, the charging case did come to our rescue more often than we expected. So yeah, the battery life of the Enco X2 could have been better.

Verdict:

Oppo Enco X2 has made a strong impression on us, and the improvements over its predecessor are there to see. The design is probably one of the weak points about the Enco X2, which tells you that Oppo has once again punched above its weight and delivered a quality product, even for this price. We can easily recommend the Enco X2 to people who want a quality set of wireless earbuds in this range. Otherwise, you also have the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro or the OnePlus Buds Pro.

