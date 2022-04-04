Oppo F21 Pro India Prices Leaked Before Launch On April 12: Here’s What We Know So Far

Oppo F21 Pro smartphone is launching in India on April 12, and we’ve already got a good idea about the phone’s design, and its build quality. Now, multiple reports and leaks have talked about the Oppo F21 Pro 4G and 5G smartphone’s likely prices in India.

In addition to that, we also have information about the phone’s specifications that are sure to catch the buyer’s eye. Here are all the details worth knowing.

Oppo F21 Pro Series India Prices Expected

As per the leaks from a tipster this week, the Oppo F21 Pro series will be launched in 4G and 5G variants for buyers. And keeping that in mind, Oppo F21 Pro 4G price in India could be Rs 21,990 which should get you the 8GB + 128GB model. For the same model, Oppo F21 Pro 5G price in India could be upwards of Rs 25,000 for consumers. If these prices are indeed true, then Oppo is going to hike up the prices drastically compared to its predecessor.

Oppo F21 Pro Series Specifications Expected

From the details we have heard, Oppo F21 Pro could get a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors.

On the front, the 4G variant could get the Snapdragon 680 processor and come with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Oppo F21 Pro 5G could be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset, and carry a 16-megapixel selfie sensor on the front. Both the phone’s batteries could get 33W fast charging support.

The design of the phone includes a dual-tone finish and a unique orange leather touch for the back panel. The camera module of the Oppo F21 Pro reminds you of the Oppo Reno7 smartphone.

Expect more features to be revealed in the coming days, ahead of the official launch in India.

