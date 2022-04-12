Oppo F21 Pro Launch in India Today: Here's How To Watch Livestream And What To Expect

The Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro are set to launch in India later today. The company’s latest F-series smartphones have previously been teased, and are said to come with triple cameras, a 4,500mAh battery, and more. The Oppo F21 Pro was earlier debuted in Bangladesh ahead of the smartphone’s launch in India. The smartphones will launch today at 5PM IST where Oppo will launch the Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, and the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro TWS earbuds. In this article, we will tell you where and how to watch the Oppo event live, and what to expect from the launch event.

Oppo F21 Pro Launch: How And Where To Watch

The launch event for the Oppo F21 Pro series will be a virtual event. It will begin at 5PM IST in India and users can livestream the event from Oppo’s official YouTube and social media channels. Alternatively, you can also watch the event live from the video embedded below this paragraph.

Oppo F21 Pro Price (Expected)

In terms of pricing, the Oppo F21 Pro is expected to be priced similarly to the Bangladesh model that was launched earlier. The Oppo F21 Pro is priced at BDT 27,990 (roughly Rs 24,600) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Oppo F21 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is also expected to be priced at around the Rs 26,000 bracket, a tipster has said. Oppo will also launch the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro TWS earbuds that are expected to be priced similar to Realme‘s latest Realme Buds Air 3 at around Rs 3,499 - Rs 3,999, reports have suggested.

Oppo F21 Pro Series Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G are both expected to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, according to reports. The Oppo F21 Pro is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, while the Oppo F21 Pro 5G is expected to come with a Snapdragon 695 chipset under the hood.

Both the Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G are expected to come with a triple rear camera with a 64-megapixel primary shooter and a 32-megapixel front shooter. The smartphones are expected to come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

