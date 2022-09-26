Oppo has announced that starting today, it is offering discounts on a range of its phones, tablets and TWS earphones as a part of its ‘Oppo Festive Offer 2022’ sale. The deals are available on all online retail channels like Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo Store and even some offline retailers.

Offers That Can Be Availed on Amazon

Oppo A54 is available at a flat discount of 10%.

F Series smartphones can be bought with up to six months No-Cost EMI.

For A Series smartphones, three months No-Cost EMI is available.

Customers looking for exchange offers can avail an additional discount of INR 2000 on the F21 Pro series, INR 1500 on the A77, and INR 1000 on the A57.

A 10% instant discount is available on Oppo smartphones using SBI cards on Amazon.

Offers Available Offline

Oppo F series smartphones can be bought using up to six months of No-Cost EMI, while A series phone can be yours by availing up to three months of No-Cost EMI.

Customers will not need to pay the down payment using the ‘Pay Nothing Offer.’

On the purchase of the Reno8 series, F21 series, A77, and A57 smartphones, customers can also take advantage of an exchange offer of up to INR 3000.

Offers That Can Be Availed on Flipkart

Both the OPPO K10 (6GB variant) and K10 5G (8GB variant) will be discounted by Rs1,500.

The OPPO F19 Pro+ will be discounted by Rs 2,000.

Those who buy the Reno8 Pro and Reno8 on an exchange offer will qualify for benefits of Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively.

Customers who purchase the F21 Pro with exchange will receive benefits of Rs 2,000.

There’s a special offer for customers using ICICI credit cards as they will be able to avail a cashback of 10% on all purchases above Rs 5,000

As a part of the offers, it will cost INR 1499 and INR 1799, respectively, to purchase the OPPO Enco Buds and Enco Buds2. Oppo Enco Air 2 will be available for Rs 1,999, Oppo Enco X2 for Rs 9,999.

The OPPO Pad Air will be available for Rs 14,499 coupled with a Rs 2,000 discount, and Rs 1,500 cashback when purchased using Axis/ICICI credit cards.

Reno, F Series, and A Series Oppo smartphones can be purchased using a No-Cost EMI option for up to three months.

Oppo Watch Free will be available for just Rs 2,999, a 50% discount.

Customers who purchase the Reno series, F series, K series, A series, or Pad Air across all channels as part of the Super OPPO Day are eligible to join a lucky draw for the possibility of winning a grand prize of INR 10 lakh in cash and other exiting prizes.

