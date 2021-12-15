Oppo Find N Foldable Smartphone Launched: Price, Specifications And More

OPPO, the global smart technology company, today launched its first foldable flagship smartphone, the OPPO Find N, on the second day of its annual Oppo Inno Day showcase. A result of four years of research and development and six generations of prototypes, the Oppo Find N brings a new approach to the foldable form factor and offers a refreshed user experience both for people who have used foldable devices in the past, as well as users who are new to the foldable form factor.

The Oppo Find N comes with a 5.49-inch cover display, and a 7.1-inch main folding display. When folded, the smartphone has an 18:9 aspect ratio, while the inner screen has an aspect ratio of 8.4:9 when unfolded. The hinge on the Oppo Find N brings together 136 components and offers a precision of up to 0.01mm. The company claims that the hinge makes the crease on the inner display of the Oppo Find N up to 80 percent less noticeable compared with other devices, citing TUV. The inner display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 1,000Hz and 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

The Oppo Find N foldable is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone also comes with support for 15W wireless charging.

There is a triple rear camera on the Oppo Find N that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary shooter, a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. The smartphone comes with two hole-punch selfie cameras on both displays.

