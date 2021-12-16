Foldable smartphones aren’t as common as one may have hoped in 2021, but 2022 is around the corner, and we may see more launches next year. Earlier this week, Oppo entered the folding phone market with Oppo Find N to rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that is the third folding phone in the series. Both phones feature a notebook-like folding design, but the Oppo phone is much more compact than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Both also get Snapdragon 888, a total of five cameras, and up to 12GB of RAM. If you’re wondering how the two phones stack up against each other, here’s a comparison based on the spec sheet.

>Design: Both Oppo Find N and Galaxy Z Fold 3 feature a notebook-like folding design. Oppo promises to take the fold to the next level by incorporating a waterdrop-style hinge with 136 components to offer a ‘crease-less’ viewing experience. Both also carry two selfie cameras, though the Samsung device comes with an under-display camera on the inner screen.

The Oppo Find N features a 5.49-inch OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9 on the outside and there’s a 7.1-inch display when the device is unfolded. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 carries a secondary 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display on the outside, and on the inside, we get a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. The inner screens on both phones have a 120Hz refresh rate, but Samsung gains an edge by offering the same on the outer screen. Additionally, the Samsung foldable smartphone now has IPX8 certification for water resistance.

>Weight: Since Oppo Find N features a compact body, it weighs 275 grams, despite carrying a larger 4,500mAh battery. Surprisingly, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is lighter at 271 grams. As expected, Samsung’s Z Flip 3 is the lightest foldable phone that weighs roughly 183 grams.

>Processor and storage: Both Oppo Find N and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 are powered by Qualcomm’s erstwhile flagship Snapdragon 888. The chipset still remains a powerful processor in the market with reliable graphics. Both phones come paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

>Cameras: There are a total of five camera sensors on the Oppo Find N - three sensors and one selfie camera on the outer shells, and another selfie camera on the inside. The triple rear camera system, which is protected by a ceramic lens plate, houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, we get two 32-megapixel cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 also houses the same number of cameras. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and another 12-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS. On the outer screen, there’s a 10-megapixel sensor. Inside, we get a 4-megapixel camera.

>Battery: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 packs a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging. The Oppo Find N carries a larger 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC wired charging, 10W reverse wireless charging, and 15W AirVOOC wireless charging support.

Both Oppo and Samsung phones support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC.

>Prices: the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3’s price in India starts at Rs 1,49,999 for the base 256GB storage model and goes up to Rs 1,57,999 for the 512GB option - both paired with 12GB RAM. The new Oppo Find N’s price in China starts at CNY 7,699 (approx Rs 92,100) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and goes up to CNY 8,999 (approx Rs 1,07,600) for the 12GB + 512GB option. The new Oppo is only limited to China.

