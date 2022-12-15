Oppo Find N2 And Find N2 Flip Debut To Rival Samsung’s Foldables In The Market: All Details

Oppo has finally unleashed its new foldable devices that will be coming to global markets, at least one of them. The new Find N2 series now has a flip avatar as well, helping the brand take on Samsung’s version of fold and flip smartphones. Oppo hosted an event on Thursday to launch these products, along with other big announcements made at the Oppo Inno Day 2022 this week.

The Find N2 and Find N2 Flip are powered by Snapdragon and MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, respectively. Oppo is also using the Hasselblad camera system and offering the Android 13-based ColorOS version out of the box. Let’s take a look at all the details of the new Oppo Find N series.

Oppo Find N2

Advertisement

Oppo Find N2 is the regular foldable version and the successor to the Find N launched in 2021. Its weight has thickness have been trimmed down, and the new hinge mechanism uses fewer parts but is made with solid materials. Oppo Find N2 gets the same 5.54-inch cover display which now carries a different aspect ratio. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate screen, offers high peak brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The main screen has an LTPO panel which allows it to switch the refresh rates between 1Hz to 120Hz. Find N2 is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which is not the latest but barely a few months old. You get the device with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Oppo has offered a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, along with a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. The company claims with the aperture tuning changed and new sensors, the image quality will be brighter and deliver in low light conditions as well. Oppo is using the Hasselblad colour tuning for the first time co-developed with the MariSilicon X chipset.

Advertisement

Oppo Find N2 is packed with the same 4,520mAh battery which supports 67W charging speed. Find N2 is likely to stay in China this year as well, which is not the news we were expecting to hear from the company.

Find N2 Flip

Advertisement

The flip version of the Find N2 has the biggest outer screen we have seen on a flip foldable device to date. The 3.6-inch OLED screen offers 60Hz refresh rate. The inner display 6.8-inch is a 120Hz AMOLED LTPO panel with HDR10+ support. This device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Advertisement

Find N2 Flip features a 50-megapixel sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The front of the phone has a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies. Oppo is offering a 4,300mAh battery with 44W charging support and the Find N2 Flip weighs 191 grams but has no IP rating. Oppo has plans to bring the Find N2 Flip to global markets and it has got a starting price of CNY 6,000 (Rs 71,000 approx).

Read all the Latest Tech News here