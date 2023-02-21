OPPO Find N2 Flip To Be Launched In India Soon At A 'Surprising Price’: 3 Reasons Why This Foldable Phone Is Important

The OPPO Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone which was globally launched on February 15, 2023, will arrive in India very soon. It will compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 in terms of pricing. With the launch of OPPO Find N2 Flip, the company will be eyeing the premium segment and it will be the first foldable device from OPPO’s flagship Find N series to launch in India.

Damyant Singh Khanoria, chief marketing officer, OPPO India confirmed the same in an interaction with Debashis Sarkar of News18 Tech and said, “OPPO Find N2 Flip will be launching in India soon at a price that will be a pleasant surprise for buyers."

“In terms of the India price of OPPO Find N2 Flip, consumers in India always respond well to value. The question is always about whether the product can justify the price. For the new OPPO Find N2 Flip, we are very confident with the pricing that we have in our minds for Indian buyers," he added.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Damyant Singh Khanoria, OPPO India CMO Talks To News18

This year foldable smartphones may take the centrestage in the Indian smartphone market. Brands like Oppo, Xiaomi and OnePlus are all expected to launch their foldable smartphones.

Samsung was the first to launch foldable smartphones globally and as well as in India. Despite no competition at all in the market over the last couple of years, the demand for foldable smartphones has been lukewarm. This may change in 2023 with more brands pitching their foldable phones.

“Not the first, but the best": that’s what OPPO is claiming its flip phone to be. While Indian buyers will definitely put that claim to test, what’s interesting is OPPO has solved a few big issues related to foldable phones in the new OPPO Find N2 Flip. Here are three reasons as to why the OPPO Find N2 Flip may set a standard for flip phones in the market.

Advertisement

1. No-gap hinge design: With Samsung’s Flip phones being the only design reference point for buyers, the OPPO Find N2 Flip has greatly improved the hinge design. One of the key innovations is that there is no gap near the hinge area when the screen is folded. This is important because the gap traps dust, debris, coins, keys and other small objects on the screen when the device is folded and kept in trouser pockets. As users can’t apply another layer of third-party screen guard to protect the delicate foldable screen, this gap on the folded screen may reduce the longevity of the device. The new no-gap hinge design solves this problem in the OPPO Find N2 Flip.

Advertisement

One of the key innovations is that there is no gap near the hinge area when the screen is folded.

Advertisement

2. Very minimal crease: One big reason as to why people don’t want to spend a lot of money in buying a foldable smartphone is mainly because they don’t want a vividly visible crease in the middle of the screen. The crease has been a hot topic of debate for a long time with the foldable phones from Samsung but this time Oppo seems to have solved it by a great margin. The crease on the foldable screen of the OPPO Find N2 Flip is barely visible and it can’t be felt while using it. Of course, we can’t really call it “invisible crease" like OPPO is advertising but it’s a huge improvement compared to Samsung’s Flip or Fold smartphones. Rest assured, the crease won’t be a pain point for OPPO Find N2 Flip users as such.

Advertisement

The crease on the foldable screen of the OPPO Find N2 Flip is barely visible and it can’t be felt while using it.

3. Bigger cover display: The size of the cover display in foldables, especially in flip phones, is important simply because a bigger cover display means users will not be required to unfold the device every time to read notifications, messages, click selfies or use widgets. Apart from the convenience of a bigger outer display, this will automatically increase the lifespan of the hinge and delicate flexible screen. Compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the OPPO Find N2 Flip offers a much bigger cover screen and in a way has set a benchmark for other flip phones that would be launched in the market.

Compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the OPPO Find N2 Flip offers a much bigger cover screen.

While these are the key reasons for the OPPO Find N2 Flip being a superior device, the company has packaged it with an improved Hasselblad camera, 44W fast charging with an 80W charger inside the box and better battery life compared to other foldables.

For OPPO, the new Find N2 Flip may be a breakthrough device in the premium segment but the big question– will Oppo as a brand be able to convince Indian buyers to spend their iPhone budgets on this flip phone?

Read all the Latest Tech News here