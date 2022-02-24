Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro Smartphones With Hasselblad Cameras Unveiled

Oppo unveiled its latest flagship smartphone series, Find X5 in front of the world on Thursday. The company has been touting its new smartphones to be a design marvel, and match that up with technology innovation.

Oppo Find X5 and the Find X5 Pro come with the Snapdragon chipset, feature a ceramic body and use the new MariSilicon X image processor for advanced photography quality. Here are all the details about the new Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro smartphones.

Oppo Find X5 And Find X5 Pro Price, Availability

Oppo Find X5 smartphone price starts from 1,000 Euros (Rs 84,470 approx) and in Europe you get the phone 8GB + 256GB variant only. Oppo Find X5 open sale starts on March 14. Oppo Find X5 Pro gets a price tag of 1,300 Euros (Rs 1.09 lakh approx) and this model will also be available from March 14 onwards.

Oppo Find X5 And Find X5 Pro Specifications

Oppo Find X5 has a smaller 6.55-inch OLED display, with support for Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The back of the body is made of matte glass. The Find X5 uses Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is surprising considering they could have opted for the 888+ SoC. As we mentioned the phone comes in one variant with 8GB + 256GB storage. The phone runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on the Android 12 operating system.

The Find X5 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an LTPO panel and support for 1440 pixels. The screen offers touch sampling rate of 1000Hz and 1300 nits peak brightness. Its body is made of ceramic which is better at thermal management, but makes the device heavier. Find X5 Pro gets the new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with 12GB RAM.

The good thing is both the models carry the same camera system, including the new MariSilicon chip. Find X5 and Find X5 Pro carry a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 50-megapixel wide camera and a 13-megapixel tele camera.

The Pro mode on the camera comes equipped with the Hasselblad Natural Color Calibration. Oppo has improved the colour accuracy using a glass front element. The secondary 50-megapixel camera includes a new 5-axis optical image stabilisation. Find X5 Pro has a 4,800mAh battery, while the Pro version includes a bigger 5,000mAh unit.

Both the devices come with 80W wired charging support, while the wireless charging speed is 30W on the vanilla model, and 50W on the premium one.

