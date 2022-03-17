Oppo Find X5 Pro Quick Look: The Power-packed Oppo Flagship Smartphone That India May Miss

The Oppo Find X5 Pro flaunts a new design that feels good and is easy to hold in one hand. The device looks premium and is quite sturdy. Oppo is offering an aluminium frame with Corning Gorilla Glass protection for the display along with a ceramic back panel. There are two colour options– White and Black.

It’s a dual SIM smartphone with support for eSIM. Also, the phone is IP 68 rated for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro features a 6.70-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and LTPO technology with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. This means the refresh rate of the display automatically adjusts according to the content on the screen. There’s HDR10+ support as well.

The Find X5 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with up to 12GB of faster LPDDR5 RAM. Also, the device comes in two storage options- 256GB and 512GB. There’s no microSD card slot.

Talking about the camera, the new Oppo Find X5 Pro has a triple camera setup. There’s a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of F1.7. The other two sensors include another 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens.

Oppo is using its own MariSilicon X chip for improving image quality. It’s a 5G-enabled smartphone with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. You also get 50W wireless fast charging support and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

As for the pricing, the Oppo Find X5 Pro comes at 1,299 euros which converts to around Rs 1.9 lakh in India.

