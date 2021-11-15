Oppo Foldable Smartphone Codenamed 'Peacock' May Launch in December

Oppo will reportedly launch its foldable smartphone as early as next month. According to a tipster on Weibo (via GizChina), the foldable smartphone codenamed “peacock" will arrive in China next month, while the company is also planning to launch a new “high-end" smartphone codenamed “butterfly" next year. The exact launch date remains unclear, and Oppo is also yet to share the development officially. Notably, a separate leak had suggested the launch of the Oppo foldable phone in November that does not appear to be the case now. Hence, readers are advised to take the new information with a pinch of salt.

The report adds that the Oppo foldable phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC that also powers high-end foldable phones like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The “Butterfly" smartphone will reportedly carry a newer Qualcomm chipset, likely the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset that may debut later this month. In terms of features, past leaks tip that the Oppo foldable phone may sport an 8-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. At the moment, there’s no clarity on the number of cameras at the back, but we may see a Sony IMX766 50-megapixel primary camera, the GizChina report notes. It is added that the Oppo foldable may pack a 4,500mAh battery and have support for 65W fast charging technology.

If the rumours are accurate, the Oppo foldable will rival popular offerings from Samsung and even Huawei’s Huawei Mate X2. Oppo is also tipped to launch the Oppo Reno 7 series in China in December. The same smartphone series may debut in India in January. The new series will reportedly include Reno 7, Reno 7 SE, Reno 7 Pro, and Reno 7 Pro Plus. However, the Indian market may only get Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro at first.

