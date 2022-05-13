Oppo India Reveals Android 12 Roadmap For These Smartphones In May: Full List

Oppo has announced that the beta version of the Android 12-based ColorOS 12 will be available on more Oppo smartphones this month. Oppo A76 smartphone users will be able to download the beta version on May 16, while the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom will get the same from May 17 onwards. The company’s new Reno 7 5G will get its ColorOS 12 beta update on May 18.

Meanwhile, the company says the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G model has started receiving the stable Android 12-based ColorOS 12 update, while other newer models like the Oppo F19 and F19s will get it from May 24. On May 26, the stable or the official version is said to reach Oppo F17 and Reno 3 Pro, following Oppo A53 on May 30.

Advertisement

Currently, users in India can check Android 12-based ColorOS 12 update on Oppo Find X2, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo A74 5G, and Oppo A53s 5G. To check the availability, head to Settings > Software Updates/ System Update. Users can also head to Settings > About device > Tap the ColorOS version tab to see more details about your phone’s software.

ALSO READ: Oppo Confirms Android 12 Update For More Smartphones In India: Full List

For the last few months, Oppo has been aggressively pushing the Android 12 update for its smartphone, even though the Android 13 is just months away from its official rollout. Last month, the company started rolling Android 12 beta on the aforementioned smartphones.

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

Advertisement

As a part of new features, Android 12 brings customisable UI and other tweaks like three-finger translation, FlexDrop, Private System, and enhanced security. For instance, the phones now give green or orange indicators at the top right when apps are using the front camera and microphone respectively. These indicators were first rolled out by Apple on iOS for iPhones.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.