Oppo Is Bringing This Security Feature To Its Latest Flagship Phone: All Details

Oppo launched its new flagship Find X phones recently, and everyone has been talking about its camera capability. The series gets a further boost from Hasselblad this year. But there’s another feature that most of you don’t know about this phone.

Oppo is bringing a new tool that helps users to detect hidden cameras in their vicinity. The feature is part of the new ColorOS version which is currently available with the Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro smartphones.

Many phone makers are trying to innovate on the hardware front, but Oppo is making changes at the software level, which suggests the feature could be passed on to other Oppo phones that will get this ColorOS version in the near future.

Oppo is offering the hidden camera feature with the help of the Hidden Camera Detection app which can be downloaded from the Oppo App Market, its in-house app store. After you install the app, it will ask the user to turn off the Wi-Fi and mobile hotspot feature on their device in order to scan the space for any hidden camera.

The app will also ask the user to turn on the light and turn it off for the feature to do its work. Reports suggest the app is likely to use Infrared capability to see if there are hidden cameras in the room or your surroundings.

If the app detects a spy camera around you, it will alert you if the camera is close to you. This nifty addition is likely to please the user, but definitely a concern for people who are not aware of such a feature. Privacy tends to be a strong concern for people, but Oppo seems to be confident about bringing this feature to its devices.

Having said that, Oppo is playing it safe with the rollout of this Hidden Detection Camera app in China for now. And we are not sure if the global variants of this device will get the feature anytime soon.

