Home » News » Tech » Oppo K10, Enco Air2 TWS Earbuds Sale Starts Tomorrow: Price in India, Offers

Oppo K10, Enco Air2 TWS Earbuds Sale Starts Tomorrow: Price in India, Offers

Oppo K10 and Oppo Enco Air 2 will retail via Flipkart.
Oppo K10 and Oppo Enco Air 2 will retail via Flipkart.

The Oppo K10 smartphone will be available in select retail outlets and the price starts at Rs 14,990 for 6GB + 128GB variant and goes up to Rs 16,990 for 8GB + 128GB model.

Advertisement
Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: March 28, 2022, 14:38 IST

The newly-launched Oppo K10 smartphone and Enco Air2 TWS earbuds will be available for purchase in India starting tomorrow, March 29. The sale will begin post 12:30 PM on Flipkart and Oppo e-store. Priced at Rs 14,990 for 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 16,990 for 8GB + 128GB model, the Oppo K10 smartphone will be available in select retail outlets as well. The Oppo Enco Air 2 true wireless earbuds cost Rs 2,499 and will be available across leading e-commerce platforms and the Oppo online store.

With the purchase of the Oppo K10, customers can avail offers like no-cost EMI for up to three months, a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on SBI debit and credit cards and EMI transactions, and a discount of Rs 1000 on transactions through Standard Chartered and Bank of Baroda credit cards and credit card EMI. In addition to this, customers also get a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and can have the smartphone delivered in just 90 minutes to select pin codes through Flipkart Quick.

Advertisement

Poco X4 Pro 5G Quick Look: The Upcoming Budget Flagship Smartphone From Poco In India

RELATED NEWS

In terms of specifications, the new Oppo K10 comes with a 50-megapixel AI Triple rear camera that supports ‘AI Enhanced features. The device comes with RAM expansion technology, a 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and a two-toned scratch-resistant back with Oppo’s proprietary Glow design. The smartphone sports a 6.59-inch punch-hole display and runs on ColorOS 11.1. The Oppo Enco Air 2, on the other hand, pack 13.4mm dynamic drivers, and the charging case features a translucent jelly lid design. The earbuds are touted to deliver 24 hours of long-lasting battery life and a unique “Bass Booster for thumping sound". Each bud weighs just 3.5g and features touch controls, AI noise cancellation for calls and 80ms low-latency game mode.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Tech Desk Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinion makers. Follow News18 Tech to know about the latest gadgets, news around technology, internet lifestyle and more.

first published: March 28, 2022, 14:38 IST