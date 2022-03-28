Oppo K10, Enco Air2 TWS Earbuds Sale Starts Tomorrow: Price in India, Offers

The newly-launched Oppo K10 smartphone and Enco Air2 TWS earbuds will be available for purchase in India starting tomorrow, March 29. The sale will begin post 12:30 PM on Flipkart and Oppo e-store. Priced at Rs 14,990 for 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 16,990 for 8GB + 128GB model, the Oppo K10 smartphone will be available in select retail outlets as well. The Oppo Enco Air 2 true wireless earbuds cost Rs 2,499 and will be available across leading e-commerce platforms and the Oppo online store.

With the purchase of the Oppo K10, customers can avail offers like no-cost EMI for up to three months, a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on SBI debit and credit cards and EMI transactions, and a discount of Rs 1000 on transactions through Standard Chartered and Bank of Baroda credit cards and credit card EMI. In addition to this, customers also get a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and can have the smartphone delivered in just 90 minutes to select pin codes through Flipkart Quick.

Advertisement

Poco X4 Pro 5G Quick Look: The Upcoming Budget Flagship Smartphone From Poco In India

In terms of specifications, the new Oppo K10 comes with a 50-megapixel AI Triple rear camera that supports ‘AI Enhanced features. The device comes with RAM expansion technology, a 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and a two-toned scratch-resistant back with Oppo’s proprietary Glow design. The smartphone sports a 6.59-inch punch-hole display and runs on ColorOS 11.1. The Oppo Enco Air 2, on the other hand, pack 13.4mm dynamic drivers, and the charging case features a translucent jelly lid design. The earbuds are touted to deliver 24 hours of long-lasting battery life and a unique “Bass Booster for thumping sound". Each bud weighs just 3.5g and features touch controls, AI noise cancellation for calls and 80ms low-latency game mode.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.