Oppo K10 With 50MP Main Camera, Enco Air 2 TWS Earbuds Launched in India

Oppo K10 smartphone and the Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds officially launched in India today, March 23. The Oppo K10 is an entry-level mid-budget smartphone that competes against notable rivals like the Realme 9 series and Redmi Note 11 series. The new Oppo smartphone lacks 5G, but the company is promising a smooth display and camera performance. It also packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC and triple cameras at the back. The Oppo Enco Air 2, on the other hand, lack popular Active noise cancellation audio mode, though the earbuds carry large 13.4mm audio drivers.

Oppo K10 Price in India

The Oppo K10’s price in India starts at Rs 14,990 for the 6GB RAM option and the 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 16,990 on Flipkart. It’s sale will start in India on March 29. The Oppo Enco Air 2 earbuds carry a price tag of Rs 2,499.

Oppo K10 Specifications

The new Oppo K10 comes with a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (2412×1080 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole-punch cutout on the top-left that houses the 16-megapixel AI front camera. The smartphone also carries IP5X and IPX4 ratings for dust and water resistance. Oppo says the Oppo K10 was put through a one-metre drop test onto a smooth marble floor, and the device passed the “five major environmental protection process". However, it remains unclear whether the device has Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the front.

Under the hood, the Oppo K10 carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC paired with up to 8GB and 128GB of storage. The phone also supports RAM Expansion technology, which increases the RAM capacity up to 5GB by utilising idle storage. The phone runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out-of-the-box. In terms of optics, the triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel sensors.

The camera app includes modes such as nightscape mode, night filters, beautification, dazzle colour mode, panorama mode, video filters, and more. The Oppo K10 includes a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Specifications

The Oppo Enco Air 2 earbuds come with large 13.4mm audio drivers to “deliver higher sound quality than the last generation". Users can connect the earbuds with their Android smartphone or Apple iPhone over Bluetooth. They can also tweak settings via the HeyMelody app, available on Apple App Store and Android Play Store. Oppo says the Oppo Enco Air 2 feature semi in-ear design to ensure a snug fit. The earbuds come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance.

The charging case adopts the same colour as the earbuds with a translucent finish. This may help the case repel fingerprint smudges and scratch marks. We also get support for standard Bluetooth codecs like AAC and SBC. The company claims a battery life of 24 hours with the charging case. Lastly, the Oppo Enco Air 2 support touch gestures.

