Oppo Launches New Smartphone in India Priced at Around Rs 10,000

Oppo has refreshed its budget A-smartphone series with the Oppo A16K in India. The new device is designed for entry-level smartphone users, and it features a “stylish and lightweight" body. The phone sits with the existing Oppo A16 and Oppo 16s that the company launched last year. The new Oppo A16K comes in three colour options and runs on ColorOS 11.1 that promises a smooth user experience. The AI-enhanced single rear camera is touted to capture “more natural and beautified portraits." Its sale in India starts today across offline and online retail channels.

Oppo A16K Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A16K features a 6.52-inch screen with HD+ resolution and a waterdrop-style notch for the single 5-megapixel front camera. Oppo says the display boasts ‘All-day Eye Care’ comprising features such as Sunlight Display, Moonlight Display, and AI Smart Backlight for a “healthier and more comfortable viewing experience." It weighs 175 grams and measures 7.85mm in thickness. Under the hood, we get the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset that also powers the regular Oppo A16. The chipset comes paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. At the back, we get a single 13-megapixel camera with LED flash. The camera comes bundled with features such as Stylish Filters, Backlit HDR, Dazzle Color Mode, and Night Filters. The front camera also gets HDR, Natural skin retouching, and AI Palette.

We also get a 4,230mAh battery that is backed by charging features like Super Night-time Standby, Optimized Night Charging, and Superpower Saving Mode to keep the smartphone charged all day. Connectivity options on the Oppo A16K include a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and Bluetooth.

Oppo A16K Price in India, Offers

The Oppo A16K will be available in India in Blue, White, and Black colours at Rs 10,490 for the single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. It is available with no-cost EMI for up to 3 months across all the leading banks. The customers can purchase the phone across all channels starting today.

