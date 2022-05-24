Oppo Pad Air Tablet With 2K Display And Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Pad Air tablet has launched this week along with the new Reno8 smartphone series and the Oppo Enco R wireless earbuds. But our focus is on the Oppo Pad Air which is the second tablet from the brand this year. It is powered by a Snapdragon chipset, gets an LCD display, promises long battery life and even gets Dolby Atmos support.

Oppo Pad Air Price

Oppo Pad Air prices start from CNY 1,299 (Rs 15,100 approx) for the 4GB + 64GB model, while the 6GB + 128GB variant costs you CNY 1,699 (Rs 19,700 approx). Oppo also has a few accessories like the keyboard cover and stylus for the tablet, which goes on sale in China from June 1. We still don’t know if Oppo will bring this tablet to other markets.

Oppo Pad Air Specifications

Oppo Pad Air live up to its name as the tablet only weighs 440 grams, even with a bulky 7,100mAh battery under the hood. It is powered by Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable further using the microSD card slot. Oppo Pad Air has a 10.3-inch LCD display that offers 2K resolution at 2000 x 1200 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate.

Oppo has equipped the tablet with quad speakers that are powered by Dolby Atmos. You get the tablet with cameras on both sides, with an 8-megapixel snapper at the back, and a 5-megapixel shooter on the front. The slate runs on ColorOS for Pad version which is built over the Android 12 operating system.

We expect Oppo to have customised the software to make it compatible on the big screen. The built-in battery supports 18W charging speed, which may not sound that fast anymore. You can pair the tablet with a keyboard case and stylus that can be bought separately.

Strangely, Oppo is not offering a SIM version of the Oppo Pad Air suggesting its use case is limited to multimedia consumption for users.

