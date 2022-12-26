Oppo Phones Will Get Four Android Updates From Next Year, Do Older Models Count?

Oppo is the latest smartphone to pledge more software upgrades for its devices. Brands have been blamed for not focusing on the software aspect of their phones, which has slowly changed with the likes of Samsung leading the charge.

OnePlus made the news recently, and Oppo is now offering similar support for its devices but there is a catch. As per the details shared by the company, it will offer four years of Android OS upgrades, and five years of security updates in 2023.

Oppo is expected to keep its word for its flagship phones that will be launching next year. The list of supported devices should have the Oppo Find X6 series, along with the OnePlus 11 5G that is launching in the coming weeks. These phones will have an Android 13 version running out of the box, and going by the company’s word, they should receive up to Android 17 which would be quite impressive.

Android phone makers have lagged behind Apple with respect to their software support cycle. While you see a 5-year-old iPhone model get the iOS 16 version in 2022, the same can’t be said about three or four-year-old Android models.

So it is good to see brands like Samsung, Oppo and OnePlus changing the trend, which would appeal to customers when they have to decide about buying a phone in the near future. Google is the odd one out on the list, as the Pixel phones still are promised only three years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches.

Oppo has also changed its strategy with the rollout of the ColorOS 13 version and says that soon it will offer faster updates for its existing models.

The latest ColorOS version focuses on providing a fluid and lighter interface which responds to the needs of the users. It wouldn’t be wrong to suggest that Oppo has used resources from the OnePlus software team to make the software more polished.

