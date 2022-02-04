Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications And More

Oppo has launched its latest Oppo Reno 7 series in India that includes the Oppo Reno 7 5G and the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G. The smartphones have been launched as camera-centric offerings from the company, and have been launched alongside the company’s Oppo Watch Free smartwatch and the Oppo Enco M32 wireless headband earphones. The Oppo Reno 7 5G and the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G come as premium mid-range offerings from the brand and will compete against the likes of Vivo V23 series, and Realme‘s upcoming Realme 9 Pro series in the Indian market.

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Price, Offers And Availability

Advertisement

The Oppo Reno 7 5G has been launched at a price of Rs 28,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 39,999 in India for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The smartphones are available for pre-orders currently and buyers can avail up to 10 percent cashback on ICICI Bank and IDFC Bank payments. Further, there is a no-cost EMI of up to 6 months if you buy an Oppo Reno 7 smartphone in the first three days of the sale going live. The smartphones will go live on February 17 in India and will be sold via Flipkart and several other retailers.

The Oppo Enco M32 earphones, on the other hand, are priced at Rs 1,799 and the Oppo Watch Free smartwatch is priced at Rs 5,999 in the country. The Oppo Watch Free will go on sale starting February 11, while the Oppo Enco M32 wireless earphones will be available starting February 9.

Oppo Reno 7 5G Specifications

Advertisement

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Reno 7 5G comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is also a RAM expansion technology on the smartphone that allows users to expand the RAM by 5GB using the spare storage on their Oppo Reno 7 5G smartphone. There is a 4,500mAh battery on the Oppo Reno 7 5G that supports 65W SuperVooc fast charging.

The rear camera on the Oppo Reno 7 5G is a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel front panel. The smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel front camera.

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, on the other hand, comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone also comes with the same RAM expansion technology as the vanilla variant, but here, users can expand the RAM by up to 7GB. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G comes with a 4,500mAh battery with the same 65W SuperVooc fast charging.

The rear camera setup on the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a colour temperature sensor. Up front, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 camera.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samsung to Launch Its Most Powerful Phones of 2022 Soon: All Details About Samsung Galaxy S22 Series.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.