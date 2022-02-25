Oppo Reno 7 5G Review: Should You Spend Around Rs 29,000 On This Smartphone?

Oppo has started the year in India with the Reno 7 5G series which includes the regular Reno 7 and the Reno 7 Pro smartphones. Reno 7 costs under Rs 30,000 while the Reno 7 Pro costs upwards of Rs 35,000. The latest Reno smartphone feels like a case of Deja vu from 2021 with identical hardware and features in tow.

Over here, we are focusing on the former and after using it for over a week, it was time to determine whether Oppo Reno 7 has enough wits to become a reliable choice for the mid-range buyer. The phone covers most of the aspects that a person requires, but does it merit your money? We tell you in this review.

Oppo Reno 7 5G Design

Oppo has made a few changes to the way Reno 7 looks compared to its predecessor. The metal build has been replaced with shiny texture tapered over a plastic body. The dimensions are different, the phone has become lighter and the overall design makes it easy to use, even with one hand.

The compact form factor is a breath of fresh air among the gargantuan devices you get these days. Oppo calls its design an aircraft-grade shooting star. Looking beyond the market blitz, the shiny surface isn’t glossy or a fingerprint magnet, which is a good thing. All in all, Reno 7 design is a mixed bag that may or may not appeal to you.

Oppo Reno 7 5G Display

Oppo Reno 7 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a punch hole cutout that gives you a 90 percent screen to body ratio. The screen supports 90Hz and 60Hz refresh rate options, with maximum touch sampling rate of 180Hz and gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The display is bright enough and sharp for most users, and you won’t find anything to complain about. The colours are punchy thanks to the AMOLED panel, and 600 nits brightness level means outdoor visibility is good. Be it watching your favourite shows, or browse the web, this display will keep you happy.

Oppo Reno 7 5G Performance

Remember we talked about the case of Deja Vu with the Oppo Reno 7, that analogy fits right into the performance segment. Reno 7 uses the same Dimensity 900 SoC like its predecessor, with 8GB RAM. This hardware is no slouch, and for daily usage, you will hardly find any faults. But for a phone in this price range, gaming performance comes into the equation, and that is where this chipset falls short.

Multiple benchmarks have made it evident that you cannot enjoy games at their highest settings. Playing BGMI was a mixed bag, with medium settings even at high refresh rate. And a few hours of Asphalt or Call of Duty Mobile meant the phone started showing signs of strain in a few areas. But nothing to ring the alarm bells.

Oppo Reno 7 5G Camera

Coming to the cameras on the Oppo Reno 7, again the sensors have been picked up from the Reno 6 series this year. The phone gets a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. And on the front you have a 32-megapixel selfie shooter which also assists you with video recording and video calls.

The sensors are the same but Oppo seems to have done some AI optimisations at the software level to deliver tweaked results. The main camera delivers quality images in daylight conditions and to some extent in low-light as well. The 64-megapixel sensor benefits from better customisations with the ColorOS 12 version, and the results are there to see when you start using the camera.

The ultra-wide-angle camera offers a different perspective but images see a loss in detail. Same is the case with the macro sensor which is able to produce decent results as long as there is natural light.

The front camera does well with capturing your selfies, or help you take important video calls on the go. But like we said, the cameras on Reno 7 don’t really improve on what it already had last year.

Oppo Reno 7 5G Battery

Oppo Reno 7 gets a bigger 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVooc charging technology. Reno 6 offered a 4,300mAh battery, and compared to that this phone manages to improve on its endurance.

During our time, Oppo Reno 7 constantly gave us back up of close to 15 hours on a single charge. The battery drain in idle mode is fairly restrained and this we feel has a lot to do with how the software operates in the background.

We mostly tested the phone as a power user, and for that kind of usage these figures are decent. So, for a normal person using the phone for calls, music, social media and more, you can easily last the phone through the entire day. The support of 65W charging speed means the battery juices up in less than an hour.

Oppo Reno 7 5G Verdict

So, what do we think about the Oppo Reno 7? It’s a phone priced under Rs 30,000 that seeks your attention with features like AMOLED display, 5G hardware, quality rear cameras and long battery life.

But the trouble is, Oppo faces a similar challenge from other brands in this range, notably Xiaomi, Realme and OnePlus as well.

And they’ve managed to pack in more features for a lower price. When you put all these things into context, Oppo Reno 7 becomes one of the many choices buyers can look at in this price range.

