Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Coming To India With This Advanced Camera Feature

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is set to launch its latest Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G smartphone in India, the company confirmed in a press release. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, according to the company, will come with the world’s “most sensitive front image sensor." This will be a Sony IMX709 sensor with a 32-megapixel resolution. “In keeping with its constant innovations in smartphone camera technology, Oppo is set to launch its portrait expert, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G," the company said in a press release.

While announcing the launch, Oppo did not give us a date as to when the company will launch its upcoming smartphone. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G will also come with a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary rear camera. The company, in its release, said that the Sony IMX709 front camera switches from 85-degree to a 90-degree angle when it detects more than two people in the viewfinder. Further, in portrait mode, the camera’s algorithms separate the subject in the foreground and detects light sources in the background to produce a soft lens flare and blurs the background for a more natural-looking Bokeh flare effect.

The company says that the Oppoe Reno 7 Pro 5G’s rear camera will feature the industry’s first exclusive Bokeh Flare Portrait video, which accurately identifies the human subject in any complex background and makes them stand out from a blurred background complete with soft-light lens flares.

It is not known as to when the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G will be launched in India, and the company has not given us much details, apart from the few camera features mentioned above. The smartphone will be sold via Flipkart in India.

The Oppo Reno 7 series that includes the Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, and the Oppo Reno 7SE 5G were launched in China last year. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, among these, was launched with a 6.4-inch display, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max processor.

