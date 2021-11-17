Oppo Reno 7 Series Expected to Launch in India in January: All You Need to Know

Oppo’s next-gen Oppo Reno 7 series has been a part of the rumour for the last weeks. Now, recent leaks have revealed the specifications and price of the upcoming devices. The series is expected to launch with four flagship range phones - Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 Pro Plus and Reno 7 SE. According to 91Mobiles, the series is expected to launch in India in January. Two smartphones from the series, Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro will come to India, the report adds. However, there is no confirmation whether Reno 7 Pro Plus and Reno 7 SE will be unveiled in India or not. According to the website, the series might debut in China in November or December.

>Price: The Oppo Reno 7 SE is said to be the least expensive smartphone of the series with an expected price of roughly Rs 35,100 for the Chinese market, while Oppo Reno 7 is expected to be priced around Rs 46,800. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro, on the other hand, could cost roughly Rs 62,000 in the Chinese market.

Advertisement

>Specifications: In terms of specifications, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro is reported to have a flat screen with a hole-punch camera in the top left corner of the display. The display panel is reported to be a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ OLED with a resolution of 1080×2400. The screen refresh rate maybe 90Hz, unlike the earlier leaks that indicated a 120Hz refresh. The latest leak claims that the phone has a Snapdragon 778G processor, as opposed to the earlier leak that claimed Snapdragon 888.

The phone is expected to come with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. An 8 GB variant is also on the cards. The rear camera has 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary lens and a 13-megapixel third lens. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, 5G, 4G LTE and USB Type-C. The Oppo Reno 7 also has a similar Full-HD+ OLED display panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The processor for the vanilla Reno 7 could be either MediaTek Dimensity 900 or Dimensity 1200. Both the phones are expected to come with a 65W fast charging, in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm jack.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.