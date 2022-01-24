Oppo Reno 7 Series to Launch in India on February 4: All Details

Oppo Reno 7 series will officially launch in India on February 4, Oppo announced today. The smartphone series is expected to include the Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro. The company may also bring the Oppo Reno 7SE - a toned-down variant of two siblings. As per the official poster, it appears the India-specific Oppo Reno 7 Pro will be the same as the China-specific model that was launched last year. The poster highlights a Blue colour finish, but we may get more options at launch.

>ALSO READ: Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Coming To India With This Advanced Camera Feature

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 7 Series Specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro will come with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor at the front to capture the sharpest selfies. At the back, we’ll get a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary sensor to deliver enhanced still images. Oppo had explained that the Sony IMX709 front camera switches from 85-degree to a 90-degree angle when it detects more than two people in the same frame. The smartphone also features a 6.55-inch 90Hz display with Full-HD+ resolution. Under the hood, it gets MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max chipset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. There’s a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 7 features a 6.43-inch 90Hz display with Full-HD+ resolution. Other notable features include the Snapdragon 778G SoC that also powers Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. The Oppo Reno 7 gets triple rear cameras, a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 60W Super Flash Charge fast charging support.

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 7 Series Price in India (expected)

Tipster Yogesh Brar claims the Oppo 7 series will cost between Rs 25,000 to 45,000. Oppo is said to be testing the Oppo X5 series in India with select customers. The company did not launch the Oppo Find X3 series in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.