Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Edition Launched: Price, Collectibles & All Details

Oppo has partnered with Warner Bros to bring the limited edition Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon limited edition phone to India.

The limited edition phone is available in Glaze Black color and includes themed accessories such as a House Targaryen phone cover, Dragon SIM ejector pin, Dragon Emblem phone holder, Targaryen Sigil keychain, and a collectable dragon egg. The box also includes an exclusive hand-written message from King Viserys I Targaryen.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon limited edition price and availability

Advertisement

The limited edition Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon set will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting December 13 for a price of Rs 45,999. Consumers may also pre-book the phone starting today, on December 8.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon limited edition specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon limited edition phone is powered by the Meditek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC coupled with MariSilicon X Imaging NPU. For the display, the phone gets a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The device’s triple-camera setup on the back consists of a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, while the front houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G comes with ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and offers 256GB as sole standard storage option.

Read all the Latest Tech News here