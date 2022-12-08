Home » News » Tech » Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Edition Launched: Price, Collectibles & All Details

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Edition Launched: Price, Collectibles & All Details

The limited edition Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon set includes themed accessories and an exclusive message from House Targaryen.

Advertisement

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 10:26 IST

New Delhi, India

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G comes with ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and offers 256GB as sole standard storage option. (Image: Oppo)
The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G comes with ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and offers 256GB as sole standard storage option. (Image: Oppo)

Oppo has partnered with Warner Bros to bring the limited edition Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon limited edition phone to India.

The limited edition phone is available in Glaze Black color and includes themed accessories such as a House Targaryen phone cover, Dragon SIM ejector pin, Dragon Emblem phone holder, Targaryen Sigil keychain, and a collectable dragon egg. The box also includes an exclusive hand-written message from King Viserys I Targaryen.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon limited edition price and availability

Advertisement

The limited edition Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon set will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting December 13 for a price of Rs 45,999. Consumers may also pre-book the phone starting today, on December 8.

RELATED NEWS

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon limited edition specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon limited edition phone is powered by the Meditek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC coupled with MariSilicon X Imaging NPU. For the display, the phone gets a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The device’s triple-camera setup on the back consists of a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, while the front houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G comes with ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and offers 256GB as sole standard storage option.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Tech DeskTech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...Read More

first published: December 08, 2022, 10:26 IST
last updated: December 08, 2022, 10:26 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos