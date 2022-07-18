Oppo Reno 8 series finally launched in India on Monday, and the company has added two more products to its kitty in the market. Oppo has launched the Reno 8, the Reno 8 Pro 5G, Oppo Pad Air and the Oppo Enco X2 wireless earbuds. These new Oppo products look to compete in various segments, while the company’s flag bearer in this lineup becomes the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G. Oppo has powered both the Reno phones with MediaTek Dimensity chipset and provides them with fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Pad Air And Enco X2 Prices In India

Oppo Reno 8 series prices in India start from Rs 29,999 for the vanilla model, while the Reno 8 Pro 5G costs Rs 45,999 for the base variant. You also have the 12GB RAM version for Rs 46,990. On the other had, the the Oppo Pad Air costs Rs 16,999 for the 64GB version and Rs 19,999 for the 128GB variant. Oppo Enco X2 is priced in India at Rs 10,999.

As far as availability is concerned, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be available starting July 19 while the other devices will be available from July 25.

Oppo Reno8 Series, Pad Air And Enco X2 Specifications

Oppo Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity1300 and the Dimensity 8100 Max chipset, respectively. The Reno 8 comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, while the Reno 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Design and cameras are the main focus for Oppo with these phones. Oppo says the use of a Sony IMX766 sensor on the primary 50-megapixel sensor gives you better image quality and performance.

Oppo has made sure the dimensions and the weight of the phones are manageable with one hand. Then you have the 4500mAh battery that supports 80W charging speed, which we’ve seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro and a few other smartphones recently.

Oppo Pad Air is the company’s first tablet in the country, and the latest brand to enter this segment. Again, design has been a big focus for the company, and comfort is another aspect well covered. Oppo Pad Air weighs just 440 grams. It has a 10.3-inch 2K display, packs quad-speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, and uses the Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 4GB RAM (3GB extendable virtually).

Oppo is offering the tablet with 64GB and 128GB storage options, and further expandable up to 512GB. Oppo says you can use the Smart Stylus Pen or any other third-party stylus pen on this slate. It has been backed up with a 7100mAh battery.

Oppo Enco X2 is an understated but equally exciting addition to the lineup. The Enco X was a competitive force in its segment, and now the Enco X2 promises to improve on its predecessor.

The active noise cancellation levels are said to have gone up, which sounds interesting, and apart from that, Enco X2 delivers true sound while recording videos, as Oppo and Dolby Atmos claimed to have developed a new feature to make it possible. The stem design has been retained and Oppo says the comfort levels have gotten better this time around. Support for Bluetooth 5.2 gives you better codec support for audio files, and the IP54 rating makes it splash-resistant.

