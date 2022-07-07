Oppo Reno 8 Series Coming To India On July 18: Here's What To Expect

Smartphone maker Oppo is all set to launch its next smartphone, the Oppo Reno 8 series in India. The Oppo Reno 8 series will include the Oppo Reno 8 and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, and the smartphones will be launched in India on July 18.

The Oppo Reno 8 series will succeed the Oppo Reno 7 series, and will come with several improvements over its predecessors. The Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro were launched in China earlier this year, and the Indian variants are said to come with similar specifications and features. Let’s take a look at what to expect from the Oppo Reno 8 series in India.

The Oppo Reno 8 in China was launched with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and will have a triple rear camera setup that will include a 50-megapixel primary shooter, and two 2-megapixel shooters. Up front, the Oppo Reno 8 comes with a single 32-megapixel selfie snapper. The smartphone is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to come with a larger 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and could come powered with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The smartphone is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel shooter. Up front, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is expected to come with a 32-megapixel front camera.

Oppo has not officially revealed the specifications of the Oppo Reno 8 series, but the company has announced the July 18 launch date. Oppo is expected to announce more details about the smartphones in the coming days leading up to the launch.

