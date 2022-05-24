Oppo Reno 8 Series Launched With First Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Smartphone: Prices, Specs And More

Smartphone maker Oppo has launched its Oppo Reno 8 series of smartphones that includes the Oppo Reno 8, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, and the Reno 8 Pro+. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro in the series comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

Oppo Reno 8 Series Price

In terms of price, the Oppo Reno 8 has been priced at CNY 2,499 onwards (roughly Rs 29,100) onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Oppo Reno 8 has been priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 31,428). Further, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro has been priced at CNY CNY 2,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 37,200) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 40,700) for the top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+, on the other hand, has been priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 43,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 46,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Oppo Reno 8 Series Specifications

The vanilla Oppo Reno 8 smartphone has been launched with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED displlay with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera that has a 50-megapixel main shooter, two 2-megapixel sensors, and a 32-megapixel front shooter.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro also comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel primary shooter.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+, which is the top-spec variant, comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ comes powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chipset pairied with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone has a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ comes with a similar 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

