Oppo Reno 8T Launched With Snapdragon 695 Chipset, Android 13: Price in India, Offers, Availability & Specifications

Oppo Reno 8T Price: The global technology brand Oppo has launched its new Reno 8 series smartphone in India. The newly-launched Reno 8T 5G phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Chipset, 120Hz curved display, Android 13 and a 4,800mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Besides the smartphone, the company also launched the Enco Air 3 TWS earbuds.

Oppo Reno 8T Price, Offers And Availability

Priced at Rs 29,999, the Reno 8T 5G GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be available in sunrise gold, and midnight gold colour options from February 10, 2023, onwards in India. On the other hand, the Enco Air3 will be available at Rs 2,999 across Flipkart, Amazon, Oppo Store and Mainline Retail Outlets from February 10, 2023, onwards. If you buy the earbuds offline, you can get Rs 500 off till February 16th.

According to the company, customers can avail 10 percent cashback and no-cost EMIs for 6 months on ICICI, SBI, Kotak Mahindra, Yes, IDFC, One Card, AU Small Finance, and IndusInd Bank cards. You can also get up to Rs 2000 off when you exchange your old phone, and a flat Rs 1000 loyalty bonus when you upgrade your Oppo phone through Cashify.

If you buy the phone online, you can exchange your old phone for up to Rs 3000 off, and 10 percent instant bank discount on Kotak, HDFC, Yes and SBI bank cards. You will also be eligible for no-cost EMIs.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G Specifications

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G has a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 950-nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. This is expandable. The device runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports 5G, and 4G LTE networks.

The Reno 8T 5G has a 4800mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. In terms of camera specifications, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera set up — a primary 108MP camera, 2MP depth sensor and a micro lens camera. On the front is a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Oppo Enco Air 3 TWS Earbuds

The Oppo Enco Air 3 TWS earbuds have 13.4mm drivers, and an IP54 rating for water resistance, which means it can withstand limited amounts of dust and other particles, along with being protected from water sprays from all directions.

