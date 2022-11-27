Oppo Reno 9 Series With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset Unveiled: Price, Features

Oppo has unveiled its Reno 9 series smartphones this week, which includes three variants for buyers. Oppo showcased its design prowess with the Reno 8 series in 2022 and now, it promises to build on the exciting devices with improvements all around.

Oppo is using the dual-chipset strategy for its devices, with both MediaTek and Qualcomm getting a chance to showcase their hardware capabilities. Oppo also has managed to offer the Android 13 version out of the box on the new Reno 9 series.

Oppo Reno 9 Series Price

Oppo Reno 9 comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The price of the Reno 9 starts from RMB 2,499 (Rs 28,500 approx). The Reno 9 Pro gets a starting price tag of RMB 3,499 (Rs 39,800 approx) which buys you the 16GB + 256GB variant. And finally, you have the Reno 9 Pro+ which also comes with 16GB RAM and costs RMB 3,999 (Rs 45,600 approx).

Oppo should start selling these phones soon, and expect more details about their India launch in the coming months.

Oppo Reno 9 Series: Features

Oppo has offered a 6.7-inch display on the Reno 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ but you have AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution, OLED with Full HD+ quality and Full HD+ with OLED panel, respectively. Oppo has provided the Android 13-based ColorOS version out of the box. The Reno 9 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset with up to 12GB RAM. The Reno 9 Pro is using the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset with 16GB of RAM, and the Reno 9 Pro+ uses the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, also with 16GB RAM.

Oppo Reno 9 has two cameras at the back, a 64-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front of the phone gets a 32-megapixel shooter. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging speed. The Reno 9 Pro also has two cameras at the back, a 50-megapixel primary and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

The flagship Reno 9 Pro model features three cameras, which includes a 50-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. This device carries a 4,700mAh battery which supports 80W charging speed.

