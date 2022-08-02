Oppo Reno8 Pro Review: Should You Spend Rs 45,000 On This Smartphone?

Oppo launched the new Reno 8 series that includes the Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro smartphones. The company has a clear idea about how it wants to position its products. One of them sits in the sub Rs 30,000 market, while the Reno 8 Pro is pitted as a premium option.

And we are looking at the latter in this review, after using it for over a few weeks. It has a reliable MediaTek chipset, built over a premium chassis. But is that enough to convince the buyer to splurge Rs 45,000 on this smartphone? We tried to find out the answer over here.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Design

Oppo usually gives a lot of thought to the design of its products, and we see those traits with the Reno 8 Pro as well. The glass build quality, along with the aluminium frame gives it the ideal feel in the hands. And the phone weighs lighter than most in its segment. The bezels are really thin which gives you more screen footprint.

The other intriguing part about the design of the Reno 8 Pro is the uniformity of the camera module blending into the back panel. The power button is on the right. If you see the price tag and look at the Reno 8 Pro, you might actually find the phone worth it.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Display

The other pleasing aspect of the Reno 8 Pro is the screen. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that gets Full HD+ resolution at a modest pixel density of 394 PPI. But the 93.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio gives it an extra mark.

The overall quality of the display is quite good, the AMOLED panel shows its true colours and to be fair, we like the flat display over the curved display we usually get in this range. The blacks look really clean, and when you combine the 120Hz refresh rate, you will enjoy using the Reno 8 Pro for its fluidity and smoothness. Having said that, we felt the placement of the in-display fingerprint sensor could be an issue for users, who might have false touches preventing unlocking the phone.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Performance

Oppo Reno 8 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset, and you get it with 12GB RAM, further expandable using the virtual support. Reno 8 Pro gets the ColorOS platform which is built over the Android 12 operating system. The combo of the hardware and software gives some impressive results.

You will be annoyed with the amount of bloatware loaded on the phone. Most of them can be deleted, but those spending Rs 45,000, don’t want the hassle.

You can easily glide through with daily tasks, and even enjoy gaming sessions without major hiccups. Having said that, we did notice a few instances when the phone’s back panel heats up, especially near the camera module. But all in all, we have been eager to try this chipset, and safe to say, we were left impressed.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Camera

Oppo heavily advertises the camera prowess of the Reno 8 Pro and people are undoubtedly excited. The debut of the MariSilicon on the Reno series was another factor to consider. But its integration is mostly felt with videos, and for still photography, the omission of optical image stabilisation (OIS) becomes evident when you shoot in low light.

The image quality in daylight is crisp, the main 50-megapixel sensor makes a good fist of its capability. But the other two sensors do not justify the hype. The ultra-wide sensor lacks details, while the macro unit is just there to make up the numbers. Oppo is relying too much on the NPU to deliver quality, but the camera is crying out for better software optimisation to pull above its weight.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Battery

Oppo Reno 8 Pro is a battery champion, and I never expected to say this when I saw the features of the device. But the Dimensity 8100 Max SoC along with ColorOS has given it the ideal power efficiency that makes the 4500mAh battery perform better than expected. We regularly got SOT of 6 hours, with the 120Hz refresh rate mode, using multiple apps all the time, and an hour of gaming.

The phone gets 80W charging support that juices up in less than half an hour.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Verdict

Oppo Reno 8 Pro justifies its price tag with the design, build quality, performance and even battery support. The glass unibody design makes it easy to use, especially its weight. The Dimensity 8100 Max chipset scores high, and the design will surely catch everyone’s eye.

However, the camera leaves us underwhelmed and we are hoping that a software update can improve some of the existing chinks. Oppo Reno 8 Pro for Rs 45,999 might be a compelling option but falls short of being a value for money device.

