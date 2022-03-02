Oppo Sets Up New Lab In Hyderabad To Improve Battery Life, Fix Software Bugs In Smartphones

Oppo has announced the set up of a specialised Power and Performance lab at its Hyderabad R&D centre. This lab will aim at creating technologies to make devices more energy efficient and will deal with issues like software bugs. Also, it will create new features to improve the overall end-user experience. This comes after the company had launched its “5G Innovation Lab and Camera Innovation Lab" at the Hyderabad R&D centre. Oppo has a team of over 450 members at the India R&D centre.

“The lab will aim to augment user experience even with heavy usages like gaming, photography, videography, video calling and streaming by driving innovations towards building smoother performance and higher battery life," said Oppo in a statement. Other aspects that this lab will focus on is battery retention and improving device heating.

“The set up of the Power and Performance lab marks the third important development towards realizing our dream of building an entire product development ecosystem from India. Aligned with our vision of “Inspiration Ahead," which takes optimism and Inspiration against the challenges and uncertainties everyone is facing, we are aiming to build a self-sustainable ecosystem for smartphones, from innovation to manufacturing in India," said Tasleem Arif, VP, and R&D Head, Oppo India.

“This lab will prove a momentous development for driving the next big revolution in user experience, especially with the advent of 5G in India. The lab will develop solutions that showcase stellar power optimization and unmatched performance which would be a must for every 5G device. Through this set up of an optimisation lab alongside the R&D centre, we aim to develop technology for mankind from OPPO which will end up in the hands of millions of users globally," he said.

Oppo recently announced two high-speed flash charging technologies: 150W SUPERVOOC with Battery Health Engine (BHE) and 240W SUPERVOOC flash charge. The 150W SUPERVOOC flash charge with BHE (Battery Health Engine) uses direct charging technology with charge bumps, hence, it is capable of charging a 4500mAh battery from 1% to 50% in 5 minutes and all the way to 100% in 15 minutes. Further, the 240W SUPERVOOC technology supports up to 24V/10A charging and is capable of charging a 4200mAh battery to 100% in 9 minutes.

