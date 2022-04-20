Oppo is another brand in the market that wants to populate its catalogue with smart fitness wearables. One of its latest is the Oppo Watch Free which sits in the bracket alongside brands like Xiaomi and Huawei among others.

Oppo Watch Free comes for Rs 5,999 and for that price you have an AMOLED display, slew of fitness sensors and a battery life that keeps you going for over a week. But what you really call Oppo Watch Free a smartwatch? Here are the five things to know about this device.

Also Read: Why Netflix Subscriptions Are Going Down? Elon Musk Has An ‘Answer’

Advertisement

Design

Oppo Watch Free has a comfortable design that fits right on your wrist, and lets you keep it that way for long hours. The whole form factor has a familiar feel, and most brands have dished out the same recipe over the past year.

Oppo Watch Free has a big screen for a fitness tracker, and the heart rate sensor sits at the back. It’s conventional yet uninspiring to say the least.

Display

Advertisement

Oppo Watch Free has a 1.6-inch AMOLED display which is definitely one of the best we’ve seen in this price range. The panel throws bright colours and the blacks are fairly deep as well.

The only issue we have is that the display doesn’t get the Always-on feature, instead you rely on the rise-to-wake option. The size of the screen goes in tandem with the purpose of the form factor.

Advertisement

Also Read: Apple Could Be Working On A New HomePod With Display And Camera

Fitness features

Advertisement

Oppo Watch Free comes with a slew of fitness sensors. You have the SpO2 monitor for blood oxygen, heart rate monitor, and sleep monitoring as well.

Advertisement

It also has 100+ sports modes that benefit from having an accelerometer. It also has a drink water reminder, which comes in handy in this weather. All these features work in equal measure and give you a robust device on the wrist.

Performance

After using the Oppo Watch Free for over a week, and fair to say the wearable gave us a mixed bag of results. The heart tracker and the SpO2 monitor returned accurate numbers, we can’t say the same for its sleep tracker. There were days when the tracker would show extra hours of sleep when the person was still awake.

The watch pairs with the HeyTap Health app which requires you to sign in and give a host of device permissions to work effectively. The interface is simple, easy to access and has all the details you would need to track fitness other notifications.

Speaking of which, the display shows you message and call alerts, but you can only read or reject them, respectively. The display has not been optimised to show you emojis and other special characters. And the battery life mostly runs out after 10 days of use, after which you plug the magnetic adapter for 2 hours to fully charge the wearable.

Verdict

Oppo Watch Free is a good attempt from the brand, and gives you a lot of value for the money. But it is by no means a smartwatch, and that becomes apparent as you start using the wearable.

The fitness features packed into the wearable are effective, but not the best you can get in this range. It also has an AMOLED display that only works if you raise the wrist.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

If your needs are basic, and want a fitness tracker with a big display, Oppo Watch Free is worth buying.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.