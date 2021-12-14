Oppo’s First Smart Glasses Announced With Smallest Micro Projector In The World

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo today unveiled its latest Oppo Air Glass assisted Reality (aR) glasses at the Oppo Inno Day 2021 event. The aR glasses come with a Spark Micro Projector, cutting-edge Micro LED, and a bespoke diffraction optical waveguide display. The glasses support four different types of user interactions, allowing them to have faster and easier access to the information they need. “Oppo has been exploring the possibilities of Extended Reality (XR) for a long time, and with Air Glass, we have finally created a smart glass product that is truly within the reach of consumers," Oppo’s Vice President and Head of Oppo Research Institute said during the launch announcement.

The Oppo Air Glass comes with four different types of gestures that will let users interact with the device - touch, voice, head movements, and hand motions, the company said. The aR glasses come with a monocle waveguide design, which the company says is based on its “distinctive design philosophy." The glasses weigh a total of 30 grams and will be launched in China in Q1 2022, Oppo said in a release.

Oppo says that the design of the Oppo Air Glasses is inspired from feathers - “light, sleek, and curved." They come with a touchbar that the company says resembles a feather shaft. The design of the waveguide lens, on the other hand, is inspired by the “wings of the cicada, breaking away from the conventional confines of rounded or rounded rectangular lenses on glasses."

The Oppo Air Glasses will b e powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform, and are manufactured with CNC technique. The “assisted Reality" glasses come with an Oppo-developed Spark Micro Projector, finished with micro LED and five high-transparency glass lenses, delivering an avant-garde aR experience, Oppo claims. “By integrating OPPO’s very own Micro Projector, advanced Micro LED, and custom waveguide technology, Oppo Air Glass delivers bright and sharp content whether worn indoor or outdoor, guaranteeing a superior aR experience at all times," Oppo’s release said.

The self-developed Spark Micro Projector is the main part of the aR glasses. Oppo claims it is one of the most compact projection system in the industry, roughly the size of a coffee bean. The projector features a CNC metal enclosure with a glass lens module to provide better heat dissipation and stability. The projector is powered by a cutting-edge Micro LED, which has a brightness of up to 3 million nits.

The Oppo Air Glass supports two display modes - 16-level grayscale and 256-level grayscale - and can deliver up to 1400 nits in average brightness, ensuring a vivid and sharp visual display in different lighting conditions. Additionally, two layers of sapphire glass are used to encase the waveguide on both sides, providing protection with improved transparency.

The Oppo Air Glass will be operated using the Smart Glass App on Oppo Watch 2 and any Oppo smartphone installed with ColorOS 11 or above versions. As mentioned above, it also supports four intuitive methods of interaction - touch, voice, hand motions, and head movements.

When Air Glass is paired with an Oppo Watch 2, users can also use hand movements to confirm, cancel, and switch application cards. Moreover, for a whole new way of interaction, head movements can be recognized by Air Glass, for example gently nodding or shaking the head can open and close notifications respectively.

