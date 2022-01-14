Optoma UHZ50 Home Projector Launched With 4K Resolution, 240Hz Refresh Rate

Taiwanese projector brand Optoma has unveiled its latest 4K last home projector in India. The projector comes with true 4K resolution and comes with a life span of up to 30,000 hours and comes with IPX6 water resistance. The Optoma UHZ50 projector comes with a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut with HDR capability. The visuals are certified by CTA and come with the company’s proprietary DuraCore Laser Technology. The projector has been launched in a white colour and has a rather basic design with a rectangular shape.

The UHZ50 projector comes with 8 million active pixels, a 2,500,000:1 contrast ratio. The projector also comes with HDR 10 support and HDR brightness adjustments with 100 percent rec. It also offers super low latency of 4ms for gaming and can put out a picture of up to 240Hz refresh rate with a Super Ultra Wide 21:9/32:9 screen for a panoramic view. It also comes with support for the Optoma Creative Cast app, and share from up to four devices via ultra-fast 5GHz Wi-Fi.

In terms of sound, the projector comes with two in-built 10W speakers with up to 26db of noise cancellation. The projector has two HDMI 2.0 ports, one HDMI port with eARC, HDCP 2.2 support, 2 USB ports for media sticks, and an IR remote.

Vijay Sharma, Country Head for Optoma spoke on the launch. He said, “We are excited to begin 2022 with the launch of our latest projector Optoma UHZ50, we are bringing true 4K laser technology home to even more consumers with smart and gaming features in addition to high quality cinema. Consumers are seeking more home entertainment and content options that fit their unique needs whether they’re gamers, streaming movies or viewing personal photos, we remain focused on delivering versatile and innovative solutions that take the home cinema experience to new levels."

