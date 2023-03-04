If you are looking forward to purchasing a new table fan, AC or air cooler, there is something new in the market which might just be what you are looking for. While it may not offer as much respite from the heat as an air conditioner does, a table fan can ensure comfort within an affordable budget. We are talking about the new Cloud 3 fan launched by leading electrical equipment company Orient Electrics.

The Orient Cloud 3 is a ground-breaking cloud cooling fan by Orient Electric that disperses nanoparticles that resemble clouds from vents all around it to reduce ambient temperature by up to 12°C.The cool air is then spread throughout the room by the fan blades. According to the user’s preferences and the temperature, three cooling settings can be selected. A 4.5-liter tank at the bottom of the fan’s pedestal should be filled with water to get cool air, which can last upto 8 hours. The time duration has been designed, keeping in mind the average sleeping time of a person at night.

Also, because of the fan’s superior energy efficiency it uses less energy than a cooler or an air conditioner. For eight hours of operation, the fan uses only about one unit of electricity. Any water-soluble scent can be added to a fragrance dispenser, such as rose to refresh the air or eucalyptus to deter insects.

Consumers may easily install the device in their houses; it comes in two boxes. The fan is available in two colour options- black and white. With the exception of the tilt, all operations can be managed via remote. The fan is available at an introductory price of Rs 11,999 on Amazon.com. The product comes with a two-year warranty.

